Revelstoke Business Excellence Awards nominees announced

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Excellence Awards nominees have been announced.
The winners will be announced at the awards gala on Nov 4.
Nominees include:
Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
Bart & Tracey Larson – Mt. Begbie Brewing
Craig McKee – Diversified Cleaning Services
Jean-Marc LaFlamme – Entrepreneur
Josh & Jenn McLafferty – Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Lauren Barras – Boulder Mountain Massage Studio
Lauren Webster & John Pierce – Dose
Sara Sansom – Feather and Stone
Sarah-Jeanne Bernard, Olivier & Sonia – Le Marche
Olivier Dutiel & Sonia Rattè – La Baguette expanded restaurant
Diane & Stephen Bull – The Annex
Stephen & Rebeka Jenkins & Olivier Dutiel – Quartermaster Eatery
Stephen & Rebeka Jenkins – Explorers Society Hotel
Business Person of the Year
Aimee Schalles – McKenzie Peak Law Group
Andrew Danyluk – Tantrum Ride Co.
Chester Beerling – Begbie Glass
Claudio Burnetti – Grizzly Sports Bar & Grill
David Evans – MacKenzie Village
Dayna Leonard – Pip and Dex
Diane Bull – The Annex/Style Trend Clothiers/Mint Magazine
Fred Beruschi – The Regent Hotel/Best Western/Cheers/Traverse Night Club/ Stoke Hotel/Boulder Mnt. Liquor Store/ Revelstoke land and Development
Jen and Mark Baron – Somewon/Integrated Apparel
Jordan Cochrane – Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd.
Lauren Webber – Dose Coffee
Lewis Hendrickson – Vic Van Isle Construction Ltd.
Lisa Lamothe – Sandman Hotel Inn
Roberta Bobicki – Revelstoke Credit Union
Sara Sansom – Birch and Lace/Feather and Stone
Stacey Lamont – Your Office and Art Centre
Stephen and Rebeka Jenkins – The Explorers Society
Steven Cross – Revelstoke Outdoors
Business of the Year
Birch & Lace
Boulder Mountain Massage Studio
Craft Bierhaus
Eagle Pass Heliski
Everything Revelstoke
1st Impressions Hair Salon
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Revelstoke Equipment Rentals
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing
Stoke FM
Style Trend Clothiers
The Taco Club
Terra Firma Farms
The Explorer’s Society Hotel
The Powder Springs
The Sandman Hotel
Tree Construction
Universal Footwear
Zalas Restaurant
Employee of the Year
Annette Pawlitsky – RCU insurance
Cathy Suraci – Save-On- Foods
Chris Duncan – Stoke Shuttle
Colette Poirier – Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing
Crystal Donato – 1st Impressions
Crystal Robichaud – Revelstoke Credit Union
Debbie Morabito – Revelstoke Credit Union
Doug Pendergast – City of Revelstoke
Elaine Campbell – School District 19 Revelstoke
Geno Boiley – Resort Express
Harumi Sakiyama – Revelstoke Museum & Archives
Iannick Cyr Michaud -The Explorers Society Hotel
Jacqueline Kelsall – Tree Construction
Jean Arnold – TD Bank
John Morrison – Everything Revelstoke
Kiel Mason – Eagle Pass Heliski
Kristin Smit – Third St. Chiropractic
Luisa Corton – Sandman Hotel Revelstoke
Mandy Leonard – Mackenzie Peak Law Group
Michelle Renaud – Revelstoke Equipment Rentals/SCORE/R Carwash etc.
Naomi Morgan-Sutton Place
Nicky Ball – City of Revelstoke
Paula Hayden – Sandman Hotel Revelstoke
Randy Knecht – Jacobson Ford
Roma Threatful – Revelstoke Credit Union
Sandra Grant – Revelstoke Credit Union
Simon Allwein,- Integrated Apparel
Tammy Sutherland – Home Hardware
Zuzana Chmielova – Main Street Cafe
Accommodations Excellence Award
Alpen Rose B&B
Best Western Revelstoke
McCarty B&B
Monashee Lodge
Powder Pillow B&B
Ramada Revelstoke
Swiss Chalet Motel
The Explorers Society
The Stoke Hotel
Food Service Excellence Award
112 Restaurant
A&W
Big Eddy Pub
Chubby Funsters
Dose
Emo’s
Kawakubo
Main Street Cafe
Minh Tuyet’s Vietnamese Bistro
Mountain Meals
Padrino’s Pizzaria
Paramjit’s Kitchen
The Quartermaster Eatery
The Taco Club
Woolsey Creek Café Bistro
Zala’s Steak & Pizza
Tourism and Attractions Excellence Award
Apex Rafting
Beaver Lodge Kids Bike Park
Big Eddy Market
Eagle Pass Heliskiing Ltd.
Enchanted Forest
Luna Art Festival
Natural Escapes Kayak Tours
Parks Canada – Beaver Lodge Bike Park
Revelstoke Paragliding
Revelstoke Dam – BC Hydro
Revelstoke Street Fest – Revelstoke Arts Council
Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club
Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing
Sky Trek Adventure Park
Revelstoke Snowmobile Club – Welcome Centre
The Canadian Snowbirds Visit – Robert Powadiuk City of Revelstoke
Economic Development & RMR
Three Valley Gap Heritage Ghost Town
Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting
Retail and Service Excellence Award
1st Impressions Hair Salon
Big Mountain Kitchen
Flowt Bikes & Skis
Free Spirit Sports
Red Apple
Revelstoke Family Pharmacy (People’s Drug Mart)
Revy Outdoors
Rona
Society Snow & Skate
Stay Cool Automotive
Stoke Roasted Coffee
Style Trend Clothiers
Tantrum Ride Co.
Valhalla Pure Outfitters Revelstoke
Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence Award
East End Auto
Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd.
Lortap Architectural Millwork
Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.
Revelstoke Electric
Revelstoke Garage
Stay Cool Automotive
Stoke Works Lt
Take to Heart Specialty Wood Products
Tree Construction
Vic Van Isle Construction
Home Based Business Excellence Award
Calico & Lace Creations (Seamstress) – Wendy Lucas
Jumping Creek Pottery – Kaitlan Murphy
Monashee Drafting and Design – Melanie Bernier
Pip & Dex Custom Cakes and Cupcakery – Dayna Leonard
The Popcycles – Lucy RobidouxRevelstoke
Tree Care – Bob Walker
Sensitive Sisterhood – Jackie McDonald
Terra Firma Farms – Terra Park
Touch of Elegance – Tanya Secord
Track Street Growers – Sarah Harper & Stu Smith
Walks & Fun Dogwalking – Inga Legowiecka
Community Support Excellence Award
Amar Bal
Cathy English
Clara Maltby
Dennis Berraducci
Ginger Shoji
Graham Harper
Jean-Marc LaFlamme
Keri Knapp
Melissa Hemphill
Miriam Manley
Nicole Fricot
Revelstoke Credit Union
Royal Bank Revelstoke Employees
Shaun Aquiline
Steven Hui
Tracey Spannier
Victoria Strange
Youth Employer Award
Pharmasave
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Sandman Inn Revelstoke
Starbucks
Style Trend Clothiers
Subway Revelstoke
The Annex
The Modern Bakeshop & Café
The Nomad
The Roxy Theatre
Zalas Steak & Pizza House
Best New or Renovated Building Design
Eagle Pass Heli Lodge
Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd. – 1760 Westerburg Road
Mt. Begbie Brewing Company Ltd.
The Annex
The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery
The Stoke Hotel
Tree Construction
Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting