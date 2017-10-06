Revelstoke Business Excellence Awards nominees announced

Winners to be awarded at gala on Nov. 4

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Excellence Awards nominees have been announced.

The winners will be announced at the awards gala on Nov 4.

Nominees include:

Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Bart & Tracey Larson – Mt. Begbie Brewing

Craig McKee – Diversified Cleaning Services

Jean-Marc LaFlamme – Entrepreneur

Josh & Jenn McLafferty – Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Lauren Barras – Boulder Mountain Massage Studio

Lauren Webster & John Pierce – Dose

Sara Sansom – Feather and Stone

Sarah-Jeanne Bernard, Olivier & Sonia – Le Marche

Olivier Dutiel & Sonia Rattè – La Baguette expanded restaurant

Diane & Stephen Bull – The Annex

Stephen & Rebeka Jenkins & Olivier Dutiel – Quartermaster Eatery

Stephen & Rebeka Jenkins – Explorers Society Hotel

Business Person of the Year

Aimee Schalles – McKenzie Peak Law Group

Andrew Danyluk – Tantrum Ride Co.

Chester Beerling – Begbie Glass

Claudio Burnetti – Grizzly Sports Bar & Grill

David Evans – MacKenzie Village

Dayna Leonard – Pip and Dex

Diane Bull – The Annex/Style Trend Clothiers/Mint Magazine

Fred Beruschi – The Regent Hotel/Best Western/Cheers/Traverse Night Club/ Stoke Hotel/Boulder Mnt. Liquor Store/ Revelstoke land and Development

Jen and Mark Baron – Somewon/Integrated Apparel

Jordan Cochrane – Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd.

Lauren Webber – Dose Coffee

Lewis Hendrickson – Vic Van Isle Construction Ltd.

Lisa Lamothe – Sandman Hotel Inn

Roberta Bobicki – Revelstoke Credit Union

Sara Sansom – Birch and Lace/Feather and Stone

Stacey Lamont – Your Office and Art Centre

Stephen and Rebeka Jenkins – The Explorers Society

Steven Cross – Revelstoke Outdoors

Business of the Year

Birch & Lace

Boulder Mountain Massage Studio

Craft Bierhaus

Eagle Pass Heliski

Everything Revelstoke

1st Impressions Hair Salon

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Revelstoke Equipment Rentals

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing

Stoke FM

Style Trend Clothiers

The Taco Club

Terra Firma Farms

The Explorer’s Society Hotel

The Powder Springs

The Sandman Hotel

Tree Construction

Universal Footwear

Zalas Restaurant

Employee of the Year

Annette Pawlitsky – RCU insurance

Cathy Suraci – Save-On- Foods

Chris Duncan – Stoke Shuttle

Colette Poirier – Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing

Crystal Donato – 1st Impressions

Crystal Robichaud – Revelstoke Credit Union

Debbie Morabito – Revelstoke Credit Union

Doug Pendergast – City of Revelstoke

Elaine Campbell – School District 19 Revelstoke

Geno Boiley – Resort Express

Harumi Sakiyama – Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Iannick Cyr Michaud -The Explorers Society Hotel

Jacqueline Kelsall – Tree Construction

Jean Arnold – TD Bank

John Morrison – Everything Revelstoke

Kiel Mason – Eagle Pass Heliski

Kristin Smit – Third St. Chiropractic

Luisa Corton – Sandman Hotel Revelstoke

Mandy Leonard – Mackenzie Peak Law Group

Michelle Renaud – Revelstoke Equipment Rentals/SCORE/R Carwash etc.

Naomi Morgan-Sutton Place

Nicky Ball – City of Revelstoke

Paula Hayden – Sandman Hotel Revelstoke

Randy Knecht – Jacobson Ford

Roma Threatful – Revelstoke Credit Union

Sandra Grant – Revelstoke Credit Union

Simon Allwein,- Integrated Apparel

Tammy Sutherland – Home Hardware

Zuzana Chmielova – Main Street Cafe

Accommodations Excellence Award

Alpen Rose B&B

Best Western Revelstoke

McCarty B&B

Monashee Lodge

Powder Pillow B&B

Ramada Revelstoke

Swiss Chalet Motel

The Explorers Society

The Stoke Hotel

Food Service Excellence Award

112 Restaurant

A&W

Big Eddy Pub

Chubby Funsters

Dose

Emo’s

Kawakubo

Main Street Cafe

Minh Tuyet’s Vietnamese Bistro

Mountain Meals

Padrino’s Pizzaria

Paramjit’s Kitchen

The Quartermaster Eatery

The Taco Club

Woolsey Creek Café Bistro

Zala’s Steak & Pizza

Tourism and Attractions Excellence Award

Apex Rafting

Beaver Lodge Kids Bike Park

Big Eddy Market

Eagle Pass Heliskiing Ltd.

Enchanted Forest

Luna Art Festival

Natural Escapes Kayak Tours

Parks Canada – Beaver Lodge Bike Park

Revelstoke Paragliding

Revelstoke Dam – BC Hydro

Revelstoke Street Fest – Revelstoke Arts Council

Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club

Selkirk Tangiers Helicopter Skiing

Sky Trek Adventure Park

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club – Welcome Centre

The Canadian Snowbirds Visit – Robert Powadiuk City of Revelstoke

Economic Development & RMR

Three Valley Gap Heritage Ghost Town

Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting

Retail and Service Excellence Award

1st Impressions Hair Salon

Big Mountain Kitchen

Flowt Bikes & Skis

Free Spirit Sports

Red Apple

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy (People’s Drug Mart)

Revy Outdoors

Rona

Society Snow & Skate

Stay Cool Automotive

Stoke Roasted Coffee

Style Trend Clothiers

Tantrum Ride Co.

Valhalla Pure Outfitters Revelstoke

Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence Award

East End Auto

Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd.

Lortap Architectural Millwork

Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.

Revelstoke Electric

Revelstoke Garage

Stay Cool Automotive

Stoke Works Lt

Take to Heart Specialty Wood Products

Tree Construction

Vic Van Isle Construction

Home Based Business Excellence Award

Calico & Lace Creations (Seamstress) – Wendy Lucas

Jumping Creek Pottery – Kaitlan Murphy

Monashee Drafting and Design – Melanie Bernier

Pip & Dex Custom Cakes and Cupcakery – Dayna Leonard

The Popcycles – Lucy RobidouxRevelstoke

Tree Care – Bob Walker

Sensitive Sisterhood – Jackie McDonald

Terra Firma Farms – Terra Park

Touch of Elegance – Tanya Secord

Track Street Growers – Sarah Harper & Stu Smith

Walks & Fun Dogwalking – Inga Legowiecka

Community Support Excellence Award

Amar Bal

Cathy English

Clara Maltby

Dennis Berraducci

Ginger Shoji

Graham Harper

Jean-Marc LaFlamme

Keri Knapp

Melissa Hemphill

Miriam Manley

Nicole Fricot

Revelstoke Credit Union

Royal Bank Revelstoke Employees

Shaun Aquiline

Steven Hui

Tracey Spannier

Victoria Strange

Youth Employer Award

Pharmasave

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Sandman Inn Revelstoke

Starbucks

Style Trend Clothiers

Subway Revelstoke

The Annex

The Modern Bakeshop & Café

The Nomad

The Roxy Theatre

Zalas Steak & Pizza House

Best New or Renovated Building Design

Eagle Pass Heli Lodge

Jordan Cochrane Construction Ltd. – 1760 Westerburg Road

Mt. Begbie Brewing Company Ltd.

The Annex

The Explorers Society Hotel & Quartermaster Eatery

The Stoke Hotel

Tree Construction

Wild Blue Yonder Whitewater Rafting