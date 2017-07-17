Revelstoke firefighters extinguish shed fire

Shed fire on Barry Road extinguished before it has chance to spread to neighbouring homes

The remnants of a shed fire on Barry Road on Sunday, July 16. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Revelstoke firefighters were quick to extinguish a shed fire next to a house in Southside on Sunday night.

The fire broke out on Barry Road on July 16 at around 10 p.m.

The Review received several reports of a house fire, but when we arrived at the scene, we learned only the shed had caught fire.

We were told the residents of the neighbouring home were all unharmed.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services came out in full force, with 19 firefighters and their full fleet of vehicles attending, and put out the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to any homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.