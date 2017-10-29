Revelstoke in the running for USA Today Awards

Revelstoke is being recognized once again as a ski town. It was recently nominated for USA Today’s Best Ski Town award. The award, which also recognizes the top 10 choices, is readers’ choice and voting is ongoing to Nov. 20.

Revelstoke currently sits in fourth place.

At the time of publication, Truckee, Californaia was in first, Nelson, B.C. was in second and Breckenridge, Colorado was third.

The Sutton Place Hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort has also been nominated in the Best Ski Hotel category. It sits in 17th place.

Voting takes place online until Nov. 20.

