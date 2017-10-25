Revelstoke RCMP issue sexual assault warning

No incidents were formally reported

Revelstoke RCMP are warning residents to be vigilant after the possibility of several sexual assaults in the community.

No exact details could be confirmed, as the information regarding the incidents was indirectly provided.

“Without absolute information, the multiple agencies involved have been limited in their response and police have been unable to conduct any formal investigations,” said a press release. “These incidents have occured in a variety of public spaces.”

There is currently no substantial information for the suspected sexual offender or offenders. The RCMP said more information will be released if it becomes available.

“Considering the fact that about 80 per cent of sexual assaults in Canada go unreported, we know that it is happening a lot more in our community than we think,” said Stephanie Melnyk, of Revelstoke RCMP Victim Services. “Some victims of sexual assault want to report to police, while others do not, but many agencies, including Victim Services, can support them in both cases.

“As a community we can’t be afraid to talk about sexual assault and to address the underlying biases and systematic dysfunctions. Once we start talking more openly, we can work together on approaches for prevention.”

The RCMP recommend using caution when approached, or talking to strangers.

“Be vigilant, be mindful of your surroundings, avoid walking alone, stay in well-lit areas, tell people where you are going,”

the release says.

Report any suspicious or unusual incidents immediately.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society also says that staff are available for support.

“If you or a friend are fleeing abuse and in need of a safe space, support or resources, The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society offers assistance 24/7… Please call the crisis line at 250.837.1111.”

“If any persons wish to come forward to provide information, this will be received by any of the noted agencies (Revelstoke RCMP, Victim Services, or Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society),” says the release. “Information can also be anonymous through a call to Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Their website is www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.”

