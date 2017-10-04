Revelstoke Review helps support literacy campaign

Some businesses around Revelstoke are accepting donations for the Reach a Reader campaign today.

In its seventh year, the campaign helps support the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) in its purchasing of quality books for the Parents as Literacy Supporters and Parents of Primary Students programs. The campaign’s theme this year is Books for Kids.

According to CBAL, having access to books is key to developing early literacy skills.

“We know that having access to books and being read to have a huge impact on children’s reading development,” said Tracy Spannier, Community Literacy Coordinator. “Through our campaign, we hope to raise funds to provide books to children in our family literacy programs and events.”

The books purchased as a result of the campaign will also be available through the Family Libraries project.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m at Grizzly Books and Serendipity Shop and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Save-on Foods, donations will be accepted for the Revelstoke Review.

Donations can also be made throughout the month at piggy banks around town and online at cbal.org.

