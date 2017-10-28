Revelstoke Search and Rescue becomes a society

Submitted by Revelstoke Search and Rescue Society

After 65 years of service, Revelstoke Search and Rescue has become a society.

The newly-formed Revelstoke Search and Rescue Society held its first directors meeting on Oct. 16. The society assigned interim roles and created a schedule for training and general meetings.

“Becoming a society has given us the ability to involve our membership more directly in the

decisions REVSAR makes going forward, providing greater transparency to our members,” said Andrew Inkster, the interim president. “It also allows us to put our assets under the ownership of the society.”

Elections for the new board of directors will be in the spring at REVSAR’s first annual general meeting. Dates for the AGM will be posted on the REVSAR Facebook page.

REVSAR will also be on the lookout for an interested member of the public to serve on our society’s board of directors.

With cooler temperatures and snow returning to the high country, winter stoke is high. If you are thinking about getting out there, Revelstoke Search and Rescue would like to remind you to go prepared. When it comes to your rescue, we are good but, YOU are better. Get the knowledge, bring the gear, know your limitations. Make a trip plan and leave it with someone responsible.

To help you out, BC AdventureSmart has put together a three-minute trip-planning tool to ensure your loved ones and your rescuers have the best possible information if they need it

If you have not had a chance yet, learn the 10 essentials.

The Revelstoke Search and Rescue Society is a 100 per cent volunteer, non-profit organization that provides search and rescue services as well as public awareness on behalf of the Province of British Columbia in the Revelstoke area. If you would like to donate to Revelstoke Search and Rescue, you may do so at www.bcsara.com/donate/. Tax receipts will be provided.

Get stoked, be safe, and have fun out there!