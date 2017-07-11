Revelstoke wildfire crews battling Ashcroft blaze

Monashee and Columbia Unit Crews are battling 7,300-hectare wildfire near Ashcroft and Cache Creek

Two Revelstoke-based wildfire crews are battling the fire near Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

The 20-man Monashee and Columbia Unit Crews are among the 120 firefighters battling the 7,300 hectare Ashcroft Reserve fire.

Eight helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are also on scene, while local RCMP and firefighters are supporting wildfire crews.

The fire has resulted in the evacuation of the Village of Cache Creek and parts of the surrounding area, while other areas are under evacuation alert.

The fire has resulted in the destruction of numerous buildings, though the BC Wildfire Service says the extent of the damage is obscured by smoke.

The cause of the fire, which started on Thursday, July 6, is still under investigation.