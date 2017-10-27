Revelstoke wildlife attractant audit nets 10 violation tickets

Officials also handed out nine orders of compliance and one written warning

A recent attractant audit has shown that not everyone is taking the wildlife attractant bylaw seriously.

Over two days this week, 10 violation tickets, nine orders of compliance and one written warning were handed out.

Officials attended about 100 residences and 30 businesses during the audit.

Conservation officer Dan Bartol said that the majority of residential violations had to do with people not properly securing garbage containers.

While they did hand out tickets, Bartol said that compliance in Revelstoke is improving.

He said that the next few weeks are especially crucial for bears as they prepare to go to den.

But if attractants are readily available, the bears may not follow nature’s cues.

“As long as they have food, they’re not likely to go to den,” he said.

The City of Revelstoke doesn’t supply bear-proof bins for curb-side pick-up. It is up to residents to make sure their bin is secure and is put out for pick-up during acceptable hours.

Revelstoke’s Bear Aware has tips on how to manage garbage, including storing your garbage in a secure location and using community recycling services.

