Revelstoke youth learn the downfall of addictions

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter will educate youth as part of National Addictions Awareness Week

A relationship with addiction is never a healthy one. The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, in collaboration with the Revelstoke Secondary School, will educate youth as part of National Addictions Awareness Week.

Youth today face a tantalising array of stimulants, which, if not understood, can easily knock them off their path to a healthy and happy future.

Potential addictions can be dressed up in sheep’s clothing. National Addictions Awareness Week is Nov. 12 to 18 and Revelstoke youth liaison officer Leslie Hogg is focusing on a variety of things that can give Revelstoke Secondary School youth that instant high.

“This year I am trying to bring awareness to all addictions, not just drugs and alcohol,” she said. “In today’s society we are addicted to coffee, cell phones, social media, sugar and more.”

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society will educate students on addictions and relationships and their contribution is among a number of events that the school is holding throughout the week.

The shelter helps women to escape abusive relationships. Abuse often goes hand in hand with addiction to drugs and alcohol. While the shelter has a zero-tolerance policy, it provides women with support and referrals to local services that will help them overcome addiction.

It’s not an easy path and prevention is a core focus. It’s why shelter staff educate school students at lunchtime, once a week, throughout the school year.

“If students can get an idea of the impacts of these choices, then it might save them a lot of heartache down the line,” the shelter’s team leader, Lynn Loeppky said.

Addiction is often cyclical. The shelter works with many women who have been impacted by drugs and alcohol addiction in their youth through their peers or family. This often repeats itself in their adult life and in their intimate relationships.

