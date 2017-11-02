RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is one of seven big mountain ski resorts in North America facing off in ESPN’s X Games Real Mountain video contest.

The fan-vote contest opened today and runs until Nov. 13.

The contest is in its first year and is held to determine which resort has the best inbounds terrain.

RELATED: RMR increases lift capacity for winter 2017

“All of the footage in these videos was short over the 2016/17 winter season and exclusively features resort-sponsored athletes who ski and ride each resort on a regular basis,” the contest page says. “Only natural terrain features were allowed (no snowcat-made kickers), and all footage is of places you can get to from the top of a lift.”

The riders featured in the RMR video are Sammy Carlson, Lexi Dupont, James Coombs, Johan Rosen and Seb Grondin.

“My favorite thing about Revelstoke is the sheer monstrosity of the mountain and the diverse terrain,” says Dupont. “There is something for everyone, and it is sure to make you a better rider.”

RMR has the most vertical in North America and has only 66 runs over 3,120 acres.

“We wanted massive areas of gladed terrain and a real backcountry feel within the resort boundaries,” says the resort’s entry.

Also in the competition are Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Whistler Blackcomb, Snowbird and Aspen Snowmass.

Voting is online. The winner will be announced Nov. 13 at noon.

 

