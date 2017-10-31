The gondola has an increased capacity this winter. ~ Photo by Ian Houghton, Revelstoke Mountain Resort

RMR increases lift capacity for winter 2017

24 new gondola cabins and 21 Stoke chairs added

Opening day for Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s 10th season is scheduled for Dec. 2

With its 10th season approaching, RMR has announced some infrastructure upgrades, new partnerships and a birthday bash.

Riders will be able to get up the mountain faster with a 25 per cent increase in lift capacity on Revelation Gondola and The Stoke Chairlift. There are 24 new gondola cabins and 21 Stoke chairs being added.

“This year, we’re focusing on improving our on-mountain guest experience. The increase in lift capacity and an investment in our grooming fleet is a big step forward for the Resort,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. “It’s impressive to see how far we have come in the last ten years. I’m really excited to celebrate with our guests this winter.”

The snow cat fleet is also growing, thanks to a multi-year partnership agreement with Prinoth to replace and modernize the snow cat fleet.

This season, two new Tier 4 Bison winch cats are being added to the fleet.

“These state of the art groomers offer a significant increase in fuel efficiency, and meet stringent exhaust emission standards set by the EPA,” said an RMR news release.

A new washroom facility with flushing toilets and running water has been completed at the top of the Revelation Gondola.

RMR and Great Northern Snowcat Skiing have also teamed up to offer single-day cat skiing in the Bad Shot Range of the Selkirk Mountains.

On Dec. 22, RMR will celebrate its official birthday with events around the mountain and in the village.

