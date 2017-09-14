Rustic cabin for the brave of heart

A rustic cabin/shed is being raffled off by the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club.

Tim Collins /News staff

If you were at this year’s Canada Day Parade in Revelstoke, you may have noticed the distinctive float contributed by the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club.

It featured a rustic, but very solid log cabin that evoked images of surviving in the wilderness surrounding our city during a harsh winter storm, or just roughing it for a few days out in the solitude of a summer night, away far away from civilization.

Well, apparently those mental images can come true.

The Rod and Gun Club has decided to raffle off the cabin/shed and offer assurances that the parade float prop was built with the raffle in mind and was built to withstand the challenges of a Revelstoke winter.

Club members will be at the Revelstoke Farmer’s Market every Saturday to the end of the month, selling tickets for the raffle with all proceeds going to the club in support of their projects.

The winner will be drawn on October 4 general meeting of the club, held at the clubhouse at 1906 Camozzie Rd.

Delivery of the shed is free to anywhere in the Revelstoke area. Should the winner be from outside Revelstoke, they will need to arrange their own delivery, but take heart. The cabin was built on skids for easy moving.

More information is available by contacting the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club or go to revelstokerodandgun.ca.