A total of 130 building permits have been issued to the end of September, making it a record-breaking year for development in Salmon Arm. -Image credit: File photo

Salmon Arm building stats reach record high

Speculation not a factor in home sales

Mayor Nancy Cooper has a sunny view of Salmon Arm’s growth.

While population statistics will not be available until the end of the month, Cooper says year-to-date building statistics are the highest on record as of the end of September.

“There have been 100 new single-family homes and when you add in modular and multi-residence developments, we’re up to 130,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people moving in and school enrolment is up.”

Cooper says she is pretty excited by the stats, particularly since the majority of the homes being built are pre-sold rather than specualtive.

“That is very good news,” she says, pointing out that while the city also needs larger commercial developments, they tend to be built by out-of-town crews, whereas smaller developments tend to be completed by local developers and trades. “There are also spinoffs, people building new homes is good for local building supply stores, contractors, flooring furniture.”

