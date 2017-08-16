Salmon Arm lawyer promoted to judge

Mariane Armstrong is one of three new judges appointed in the Interior

A courtroom in the Kamloops Law Courts. -Image Credit: file photo A courtroom in the Kamloops Law Courts. -Image Credit: file photo

A lawyer from Salmon Arm has taken a big step up the judicial ladder.

Mariane Armstrong, who serves as administrative Crown counsel for Salmon Arm, has just been named as a provincial court judge.

She will be assigned to Kamloops in the Interior Region and begins her duties on Sept. 6.

Armstrong received an LLB from Dalhousie University. She has worked as Crown counsel for the Criminal Justice Branch in Salmon Arm and Vernon from 1989 to 2005 and from 2006 to the present.

Two other judges were appointed, one to sit in Penticton and the other for Kelowna. Two other judges received senior judge re-appointments for one-year terms and will hear cases from around B.C.