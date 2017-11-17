Salmon Arm RCMP officers honoured for exceptional courage

Six policemen earn B.C.’s highest award for rescuing a suicidal man

Six Salmon Arm police officers were recognized for their bravery and dedication at Government House in Victoria last night.

Cpl. Richard Gingras (now with Vernon Police Dog Service), Constables Patrick Evanishen, David Goodyear, Trevor Medernach, Adam Poitras and David Warner (now with Enderby detachment) were issued the Award of Valour. These officers were recognized for rescuing a distraught and suicidal male armed with a knife from his burning home.

The award is presented for their extraordinary accomplishments in life-saving incidents and for going beyond the call of duty.

The award relates to a December 2015 incident in Eagle Bay, where police were called after a man, armed with knives, barricaded himself inside a home and eventually lit it ablaze.

Related Link: Man to face arson charge

In all, 42 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in B.C. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth presented awards to a total of 121 law enforcement officers from both municipal and RCMP detachments

In addition to those receiving the Award of Valour, 79 officers were feted with honours for meritorious services, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled
Next story
Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

Just Posted

Lucas Myers returns to Revelstoke with two shows sure to make you laugh

The Revelstoke Project and Campground are at the Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Salmon Arm RCMP officers honoured for exceptional courage

Six policemen earn B.C.’s highest award for rescuing a suicidal man

Sipping soup for a cause

SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is back for a second year during Welcome Week

No raise for regional district directors

Remuneration bylaw rejected by municipal directors at Nov. 16 board meeting.

River City Pub embraces Pubs for Prostates campaign in November

River City Pub raises a glass to Pubs for Prostates campaign in November

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

Suspects in Penticton shooting caught on video

RCMP released CCTV video of a shooting incident at Fairhaven House

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Most Read