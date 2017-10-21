Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

A portion of the property has been cordoned off with black landscaping fabric

A portion of the property at 2290 Salmon River Road which the RCMP were seen thoroughly searching and excavating with a backhoe On October 20 has been partitioned off with black landscape fabric on Saturday, Oct. 21.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The police search of the property located at 2290 Salmon River Road has entered its third day.

A portion of the property near where a backhoe was seen digging yesterday is now cordoned off with black landscaping fabric.

A man connected to the residence, being searched, is currently in police custody and facing several firearms-related charges.

According to court documents, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been charged with: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

All stemming from an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

The owner of the property at 2290 Salmon River Road is listed as Wayne Sagmoen.

A rally against violence against women is planned for 11 a.m. on Sunday October 22, at the Salmon River Store on the corner of Heywood Road and Yankee Flats Road.

A facebook post organizing the march reads: “There was a recent charges against someone holding a weapon to a prostitute in the area and ongoing investigation. Six missing and murdered women and two that were from Yankee Flats Road which connects to Salmon River Road.”