Search continues after human remains located

The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road enters its fourth day

The RCMP search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road is continuing for a fourth day following the revelation that human remains were disclovered on the property.

The entire property remains cordoned off with police tape and monitored by officers. The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday remains surrounded by black landscaping fabric but tents have been placed in the area.

The police have not released any further details about the human remains located on the property.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

Previous story
10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy
Next story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is partially open east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is partially open east of Revelstoke

Road is open with single lane alternating traffic

Search continues after human remains located

The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road enters its fourth day

Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

The Observer reveals what we know about the man attached to the Silver Creek property where human remains were found

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

Runaway Moon’s inspirational 21 Ways To Make The World Last Longer meditates on the little things in life

Real life experiences help inspire human-puppet production

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

A golden opportunity

Orthodontist offers sweet deal for the pocketbook

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey and a celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

Fundraiser featured Foster, Steven Tyler, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, Carly Rae Jepsen

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Most Read