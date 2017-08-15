Search ended for Jared Szabo, Allan Ellsworth

Jared Szabo hasn’t been seen since Tuesday evening. ~ Facebook photo Jared Szabo, 29, was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 3. ~ Photo from Facebook

RCMP say search ended after aerial survey on weekend turns up no signs of two missing persons

The search has been suspended for two people missing south of Revelstoke.

Jared Szabo of Revelstoke and Allan Ellsworth of Kelowna were both reported missing in the Beaton/Trout Lake area.

Szabo was reported missing on Aug. 3 after he failed to return home from his property in Beaton. He was last seen two days earlier. A massive search was launched and his truck was found submerged in the Incomappleux River, but rescuers were unable to access it due to the high water levels.

Ellsworth was reported missing last week, a week after he was last seen in Trout Lake.

RCMP could not confirm reports the two were together.

Last Thursday, Aug. 10, Szabo’s family hired a contractor to pull the truck from the river. When they got it out, he was not inside.

On Saturday, an aerial survey of the area was conducted with no success of finding either man.

“They’ve exhausted on the ground what they can and when they did the aerial there was no further sign,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.