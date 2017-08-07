Search ongoing for Revelstoke man missing since Thursday

Jared Szabo, 29, was reported missing last Thursday, Aug. 3. ~ Photo from Facebook

Jared Szabo was last seen in Beaton on Tuesday, Aug. 2; searchers found his truck in nearby river

A search for a Revelstoke man who went missing south of Revelstoke was continuing Monday.

Jared Szabo, 29, was reported missing in the early afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 8, after he failed to return to Revelstoke the previous day.

Szabo was last seen at his cabin in Beaton, a small community on the shores of the Upper Arrow Lake, last Tuesday evening.

On Friday, a major search of the area was launched, with members of the RCMP, Revelstoke and Nakusp Search & Rescue, and friends of the missing involved.

A post to Facebook by his friend Dylan Maltby asking people to help was shared more than 3,300 times.

On Friday, searchers spotted a vehicle resembling Szabo’s white Dodge pickup in a treacherous stretch of the Incommapleux (Fish) River. There were signs of a vehicle leaving the Fish River Forest Service Road nearby.

“Due to the high water conditions SAR swift water technicians are unable to reach the submerged vehicle,” wrote Cpl. Dan Moskaluk of the Southeast District RCMP, in a news release issued Monday morning.

Moskaluk said SAR was continuing the search for Szabo from the river’s edge, but would not be able to access the vehicle until water levels came down.

As of press time on Monday, Szabo was still considered missing. Visit RevelstokeReview.com for an update to this story.

Szabo is described as six feet tall, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.