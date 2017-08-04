Search underway for Jared Szabo

Jared Szabo hasn’t been seen since Tuesday evening. ~ Facebook photo

Szabo was last seen at his property in Beaton on Tuesday, Aug. 1

A search is underway for a Revelstoke man who was last seen Tuesday in Beaton, south of Revelstoke.

Friends of Jared Szabo posted on Facebook that he was last seen at his property in Beaton on Tuesday evening.

Revelstoke RCMP confirmed that a search was underway out of Nakusp. We are awaiting details on the search effort from the Nakusp RCMP.

According to Dylan Maltby, SAR is set up at the junction of Highway 31 and the road to Beaton. Volunteers were set to go out this morning to search for Szabo.

They are also keeping an eye out for his white 2004 Dodge truck.

Jared Szabo’s 2004 Dodge truck. ~ Facebook photo