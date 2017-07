A semi-trailer has flipped between Chase and Salmon Arm on Highway 1.

Emergency crews are on scene.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m, Monday evening.

At least one lane of Highway 1 is closed and traffic is backed up in both direction.

Closer to Salmon Arm another incident has closed Highway 1 at 30th Street North East. Two people are trapped after a semi-trailer collided with a car.

Be sure to check DriveBC for updates on road closures. More to come.