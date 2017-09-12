Police seek missing woman

Police ask for public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old last seen in Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Bell.

Bell, 31, was last seen on Sept. 2 in Sicamous and was reported missing to police on Sept. 7.

She is described as Caucasian, 4’11” tall, and has blonde hair past her shoulders. She has a piercing in her nose and above her upper lip and occasionally wears glasses.

Police and her family are concerned for her well being as it is out of character for her to have no contact with her family for this length of time.

Since her disappearance, police have pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate Bell, but as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, she remained missing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicole Bell is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2017-1401.