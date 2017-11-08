Slippery highways around Revelstoke

Watch for slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Revelstoke to Craigellachie this morning. (Drive BC Cams)

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway from Revelstoke to Craigellachie this morning.

There is also compact snow with slippery sections along Highway 23 from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay.

The snow in our forecast has changed to rain with some higher daily temperatures for the rest of this week.

There is a chance of snow this evening and into Thursday.

Temporary parking changes at Queen Victoria Hospital

Cracking the code (in 3-D): A water data hub dialogue

RSS Avalanche finish 14th at provincials

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Time to stem the tide of missing women

Activist Jody Leon wants people to become advocates for missing and murdered women, Canada-wide.

RSS Avalanche finish 14th at first provincials

Young team ends tournament with a 1-4 record

Business community honours excellence

Chamber of Commerce hosts Business Excellence Awards gala

