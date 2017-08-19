Smoke advisory continues

Interior residents will experience wildfire-related smoke Saturday.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, Columbia and Yoho areas.

Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

This bulletin will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information on current air quality, see www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.