Smoky skies bulletin issued for Revelstoke area

Interior Health and Ministry of Environment warn people about effects of smoke from B.C. fires

Environment Canada is advising people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities as smoke from fires in central B.C. blanket much of the province.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health issued a special air quality statement and a smoky skies bulletin Wednesday morning that covers almost all of southeast and central B.C., including the Revelstoke area.

“Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring,” states Environment Canada. “Smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.”

The alert warns people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

“If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, contact your health care provider: difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways,” states Environment Canada. “Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”