RCMP officers search the barn on the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road on Friday, Nov. 3.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

With a thick blanket of snow covering the area, the RCMP search of the Sagmoen farm in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road continues.

The RCMP have confirmed the human remains they located on the property on Oct. 21 are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon.

Related: Genereaux remembered fondly

Officers were seen searching the barn at the east end of the property, near Salmon River Road, today. In the early days of the search, the barn and nearby corral were occupied by horses and cattle, but they have since been moved off the property. A group of officers were seen probing the ground near one of the entrances of the barn and digging with a shovel inside.

Equipment was on the site clearing snow from the area between the barn and a dig site west of the barn which is still obscured by black fences and covered by white tents. A tall portable light standard has also been placed nearby.

Police are asking the public for any information they may have about Genereaux in order to establish a timeline of events leading up to her disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP officers search the barn on the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road on Friday, Nov. 3.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill
Next story
Genereaux remembered fondly

Just Posted

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Genereaux remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Lots of snow on Southern Interior highways

Snow expected to slow throughout Friday across the region

RMR in the running for ESPN X Games Real Mountain award

Up against six other North American resorts

BC Cross Country board to vote on gender equality

The motion, if passed, would see girls run same the distance as boys

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Column: The tender tale of two pack rats

Columnist reminded of experience of old-timer with unwanted creature.

Column: Advice is not the answer

It would be wonderful if those of us who experience episodes of… Continue reading

Most Read