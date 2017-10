Larry Arrowsmith captured this image of snow in the Larch Hills area on Friday morning. -Facebook photo

It’s Friday the 13th, and you are not dreaming.

There’s snow in the hills surrounding Salmon Arm.

Larch Hills resident Larry Arrowsmith snapped this picture of the view in the Larch Hills area this morning, Friday, Oct. 13.

There’s a cross-country Reino Run run scheduled for Sunday morning, so runners may have to wear their woolies. And skiers may get an early start if this keeps up.