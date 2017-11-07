Snow is on the horizon for Revelstoke

In case you missed it: Naloxone, women’s hockey and more

Snow is on the horizon for Revelstoke.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries to start this afternoon around 3 p.n. and continue into the evening. We’ll have a respite Wednesday, and then the snow is forecast to start again Thursday and continue through Friday.

It’ll be welcome news for the snow hounds in town.

Staff at Revelstoke Mountain Resort have already been up in the mountains, “sampling the goods.”

If you’re heading out of town today on the Trans-Canada Highway, expect some delays up to 20 minutes about 19 kilometres west of Revelstoke as crews replace barriers. Drive BC says the work is taking place today from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive BC is also reporting compact snow with slippery sections from Revelstoke to Shleter Bay on Highway 23.

Parks Canada should soon be wrapping up their work on Highway 1 in Glacier National Park between Hermit and Loop Brook Trailheads. Drive BC says the work is scheduled to end on Nov. 15. Delays up to 20 minutes are expected in the area with the work taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Coming up today:

Revelstoke Secondary School’s boys soccer team returns from provincials.

