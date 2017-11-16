Snow on the way for Revelstoke

Be careful on the highways. (DriveBC Cams)

RMR received 20 cm in the last 24 hours

Rain continues to fall in town as snow blankets the peaks higher up.

Twenty centimetres of new snow has fallen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the base depth is now 100 cm.

Fresh Snow Cam update pic.twitter.com/sIO3vr05o9 — Revelstoke Gnorm Cam (@GnormCam) November 16, 2017

In Revelstoke, the day’s high is 2 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. Tonight’s low of -1 C is expected to bring two centimetres of snow along with it.

Out on the highways, expect seasonal conditions. On Highway 23, DriveBC is reporting slushy, slippery sections between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay as well as limited visibility and fog.

The story is the same on the Trans-Canada Highway, with limited visibility and fog between Three Valley Gap and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Heading east from Revelstoke on Highway 1, DriveBC is also reporting water pooling and compact snow with slushy sections until Glacier National Park.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.