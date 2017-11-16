Snow on the way for Revelstoke

RMR received 20 cm in the last 24 hours

Be careful on the highways. (DriveBC Cams)

Rain continues to fall in town as snow blankets the peaks higher up.

Twenty centimetres of new snow has fallen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the base depth is now 100 cm.

In Revelstoke, the day’s high is 2 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. Tonight’s low of -1 C is expected to bring two centimetres of snow along with it.

Out on the highways, expect seasonal conditions. On Highway 23, DriveBC is reporting slushy, slippery sections between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay as well as limited visibility and fog.

The story is the same on the Trans-Canada Highway, with limited visibility and fog between Three Valley Gap and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Heading east from Revelstoke on Highway 1, DriveBC is also reporting water pooling and compact snow with slushy sections until Glacier National Park.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation
Next story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

CRED Talks kick off for another season

Speakers will cover a broad range of scientific and ecological topics

Community welcomed at Revelstoke Review Open House

Members of public checked out the new space in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke receives $20K from provincial government

Grant is in lieu of property taxes

BC Wildfire Service thanks public for support during 2017 wildfire season

“Everyone’s support went a long way,” says Columbia region wildfire officer

Jo Willems learns to age gracefully in her new exhibit, ‘Fare Forward’

The exhibition will be on display alongside GASP student photos and Entertaining Angels

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Big cat spotted near Okanagan Avenue

Photographer trying to identify the cat species seen in a residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood.

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Rail trail purchase proceeds

RDNO to borrow $2.3 million to pay for CP Rail corridor purchase from Spallumcheen to Sicamous

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Most Read