Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

It says 15- 20 cm of snow is expected.

“Over Kootenay Pass snow will change to rain after midnight, while snow over Rogers Pass could persist into Sunday morning,” the warning says. “Total snow accumulations up to 20 cm are expected before the snow changes to rain.”

