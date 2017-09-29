Some open fires permitted in Columbia Fire Zone

A decreased fire risk has led to the permission of some open fires in the Columbia Fire Zone.

The fire zone includes areas around Revelstoke and extends to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east.

Only Category 2 fires are permitted, which the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations classifies as “1 to 2 concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide” or “stubble or grass burning over an area less than 0.2 hectares.”

Fuel breaks must be established around Category 2 burns.

Within Revelstoke city limits, only “special occasion” fires are permitted. These are small campfires that don’t happen every night and fire services encourages those having fires to “be good neighbours” and to have a way to extinguish the fire.