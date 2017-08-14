Speedboat lands on top of another boat

The white speedboat, owned by a couple from Calgary, sits at the dock with another speedboat resting on top of it after a collision that took place on Shuswap Lake at 10:17 p.m. on Aug. 8 near Copper Island. The woman passenger in the white boat was injured and taken to hospital. -Photo contributed.

A couple from Calgary are still recovering after a bizarre boat crash Aug. 8 on Shuswap Lake saw another boat land on top of their speedboat.

“We were out in the evening, and there was just this brief second when we saw the other boat before it came up and over us,” says Ryan Fitzpatrick. “We are lucky to be alive. It was quite a shock. I think we are still in shock this many days later.”

A report from the Chase RCMP states that at 10:17 p.m., Chase RCMP officers responded to a call of a collision involving two vessels on Shuswap Lake, near Copper Island. It was reported that one pleasure craft struck the rear of another that was stationary at the time.

A 41-year-old woman in the stationary craft suffered injuries as a result of the collision, states the RCMP press release.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR), based in Sicamous, was called out to assist with the rescue; however, other boaters were able to complete the night-time rescue, so RCMSAR was not required.

While Fitzpatrick sustained minor injuries, his wife was taken to hospital and is now recovering with bed rest at the couple’s home in Calgary.

There were two men in the other speedboat at the time of the crash. Police did not report injuries to either of those men.

“We feel lucky to be alive. The only reason is both of us were in the front. And it is unusual for us not to have passengers, to be out alone, but fortunately my daughter, who is six months pregnant, ended up leaving a day early. Otherwise she would have been out on the boat with us. Anyone in the back…, well, the other boat would have hit right on top of them.”

Fitzpatrick says they had the appropriate lights on their boat at the time of the collision and were following boating regulations.

He says they have concerns about how police are handling the situation. They have made a complaint with the Chase detachment about officer conduct and a lack of screening of the boat’s operator for alcohol or drug use.

“They were laughing as we were trying to get the boats detangled. It may seem funny to them, but it sure isn’t funny to us.

In their press release, the RCMP say they continue to investigate the collision, including whether alcohol played a part in the incident.