Jamie Benn is his even earlier days with the Kelowna Rockets. - Image: Marissa Baecker

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

The Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League are in Kelowna as part of a two-day pit stop on their way to Winnipeg.

The Stars played in Vancouver last night so the team had an optional skate at the Rockets home barn on Tuesday morning.

Former Kelowna Rockets star and now Dallas Stars Captain Jamie Benn was in attendance. He says it doesn’t feel like so long ago that he laced up for the Rockets.

“It’s definitely nice being back. I was excited to come here when I talked about it with Hitch (Ken Hitchcock). This city and this team turned me into more of a man and a better hockey player,” said Benn. “Time has flown by, I remember living and playing here like it was yesterday. I have so many great memories here.”

Benn wasn’t the only one praising Kelowna. Stars Head Coach Ken Hitchcock who coached the Kamloops Blazers from 1984-1990 had some kind words about the city as well.

“This is a big city now, this is a growing city,” Hitchcock said. “It’s very vibrant. You have one of the best rinks in the league, one of the best franchises in the league, and the whole city itself feels like a major league city.”

The Stars are practicing once more in Prospera Place on Wednesday before they make their way to Manitoba to take on the Jets.

Both skates in Kelowna are closed to the public at the request of the Dallas Stars.

 

Jamie Benn at Stars practice today. - Image: Kevin Bain

Previous story
Early taste of winter coming

Just Posted

Happy Halloween Revelstoke

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy night for trick-or-treaters

Missing elderly man found dead

Peter Korney was last seen in the morning of Oct. 30. Police say his death is not suspicious

RMR increases lift capacity for winter 2017

24 new gondola cabins and 21 Stoke chairs added

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

NHL team practicing in Kelowna

The Dallas Stars have arrived in Kelowna for two days of practice on a break in its NHL schedule

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Dutch National team trains at Salmon Arm Curling Centre

Young team has Olympic hopes ahead of an international tournament in Penticton

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Most Read