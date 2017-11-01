Stetski calls for ammonia phase out

Our most important role as Members of parliament is to keep our citizens safe: Stetski

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski made a statement in the House of Commons this week about the ammonia leak in Fernie, which resulted in the deaths of three workers on October 17.

Wayne Hornquist, Lloyd Smith and Jaon Podloski lost their lives due to an ammonia leak at the municipal arena and 95 residents living near the arena were evacuated for five days.

“My heart goes out to the families of these workers who died and to the citizens of Fernie,” said Stetski.

“It’s estimated that there are over 3700 ice arenas and curling rinks in Canada and that 65 per cent of them use ammonia as their refrigerant.”

Stetski also took the opportunity to call on the government to coordinate an effort to replace ammonia refrigeration systems in public rinks with safer CO2 systems.

“Since 2007, there have been over 50 ammonia leaks in Canada, many resulting in injuries and deaths. Carbon dioxide systems offer a safer and more efficient alternative,” he said. “Our most important role as Members of Parliament is to keep our citizens safe. I call on the federal government to work with the provinces to help municipalities phase out of ammonia based systems to ensure there are no more tragedies like the one suffered by the people of Fernie.”