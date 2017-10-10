Stetski to offer pop-up office hours in Revelstoke

MP Wayne Stetski will be offering a pop-up office in Revelstoke on Wednesday.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., staff will be available at the Revelstoke Library to assist with a variety of issues.

“My staff will be on hand to help you to navigate and resolve issues with federal government depatrments, programs and services. Whenever it is possible, I look forward to being able to stop in at the pop-up office to hear your concerns,” said a note on Stetski’s website advertising the event. “I know how challenging it is to access updates and information from federal government agencies – especially if your only point of contact is a busy phone line. As your MP, I am able to inquire on your behalf and assist you in updating your case file with additional required information.”

Stetski asks that people bring a piece of identification and a social insurance number, and a parliamentarian consent form is required before he can look into a file.

Appointments can be made by phone at 250-354-2610 or email at wayne.stetski@parl.gc.ca.

Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.