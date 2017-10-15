Sunday morning Revelstoke update

A rainy start to the day will dry out this afternoon with overcast clouds

Good morning Revelstoke. Drive BC is advising that bridge maintenance will resume Monday on Highway 1 12.4 km west of Revelstoke from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays as the road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers ending later this morning and then mainly cloudy for the rest of the day. Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 11 C at 4 p.m.

Overnight, there’s a 30 per cent chance of rain or wet flurries with a low of 2 C.

