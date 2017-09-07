Taken in 20 minutes

A boat and trailer were stolen near the Queest Forest Service Road on the Solsqua Sicamous Road on Sept. 5. -RCMP photo

Boat was stolen after the owner left it at the side of the road to get help for a flat tire

The Sicamous RCMP are investigating the theft of a high-end boat and trailer after the owner was forced to leave the vessel unattended due to a flat tire.

On Sept. 5 at about 4:40 p.m., the Sicamous RCMP received a report of a stolen boat and trailer.

The boat and trailer had been left at the roadside near the Queest Forest Service Road on the Solsqua Sicamous Road as the front driver’s side trailer tire was flat. The owner returned about 20 minutes later to find the boat and trailer gone.

The boat and trailer are worth approximately $80,000.

It is described as a 20-foot Mastercraft Wakeboard boat, black in colour with a distinctive blue, purple and yellow design. The bottom of the hull is green in colour. The tower had been lowered and the boat was covered in a black tarp. The black, tandem axle Mastercraft trailer had an Alberta plate 5KD090. The registration number, as displayed near the bow of the boat was AB5671141.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If the boat is spotted, please immediately call your local RCMP Detachment or police department.