Temporary parking changes at Queen Victoria hospital

Changes are to accommodate helipad construction

Interior Health (IH) would like to advise residents that there will be temporary changes to access and parking at Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) due to its helipad construction project. This is anticipated to take effect Nov. 10 and will continue for approximately one week.

During this time, IH encourages drivers to limit vehicle access where possible to the Emergency Department (ED) entrance. Signage will be posted to direct pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

  • During regular business hours, all non-ambulance ED visitors are encouraged to enter through the hospital’s main entrance. People with limited mobility may be dropped off in the turnaround outside the doors. Regular business hours are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays. The ED is open 24 hours/day.
  • After hours, all access to the ED will be through the ED entrance, at the rear of the hospital. People with limited mobility may be dropped off at the ED doors by following a marked roadway, which is reached via the visitor parking area.
  • Patients and/or visitors who are able to walk into the Emergency Department should park in the visitor parking lot and enter through the main entrance during regular business hours, or follow the temporary walkway signage to the ED entrance after hours. We remind drivers to not park in the first row of parking stalls, to accommodate the temporary roadway.

We again wish to remind the public that access to the hiking trails to the rear of the hospital property is prohibited due to the helipad construction, to ensure the public’s safety.

Interior Health would like to thank all patients, hospital neighbours, members of the public, staff and physicians for their patience as we work toward enhancing emergency and trauma care at Queen Victoria Hospital.

