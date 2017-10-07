The Columbia Basin Symposium will be streamed live this year

Learn from the expert speakers of the Columbia Basin Symposium live online and connect via the Symposium app.

No matter where you are in the Basin, you can take part in the Columbia Basin Symposium, SHIFT! Thriving in Change, hosted by Columbia Basin Trust. The sessions on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15 — taking place in Kimberley — will be streamed live online.

Fourteen sessions with expert presenters, from within the region and outside the region, will focus on how to harness opportunities from three global trends: shifting demographics in our communities, rapidly evolving technology and the changing climate. Sessions on Saturday and Sunday will be available to view online.

“We are so pleased to share all the discussion and learning happening at Symposium with everyone in the Basin. Join our live stream online to be part of the audience from wherever you are. The live stream will share the amazing line-up of speakers with the broadest audience possible,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Residents can also engage in the discussions and connect with speakers and participants by using the conference app and be part of the excitement of the event even if they can’t be there in person.”

To watch the sessions live visit here. And to get more out of the Symposium, download the conference app.

And whether you’re attending the Symposium or not, if you’re in Kimberley and area mark your calendar for the evening of Oct. 14. From 5 to 10 p.m., everyone is invited to the Platzl for a free evening of Basin culture and entertainment. Among other opportunities, enjoy rock climbing for kids, a full Basin showcase farmers’ market and the popular Fernie-based band Shred Kelly.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.