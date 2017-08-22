Semi crash closes Highway 97A, cuts power to area

Drivers are stuck on both sides of Highway 97A after a semi tipped over Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Hydro lines that were taken down by a transport truck incident on Highway 97A has cut power to more than 600 customers in the area.

DriveBC is estimating Highway 97A will remain closed until at least 5 p.m.

An alternate route is available via Highway 97B and Highway 1.

———-

A transport truck tipped on its side has forced the closure of Highway 97A, south of Sicamous.

The truck appears to have tipped over on a hair-pin corner, taking down power lines at the same time.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m, Tuesday.

Those travelling along Highway 97A took to social media to let other drivers know it would be a long wait before the road is open and the truck is removed from the scene.