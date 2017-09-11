Tractor trailer full of battery acid flips

A semi-trailer carrying containers of battery acid flipped on the Trans-Canada highway early Sunday morning.

The tractor-trailer unit from Manitoba was hauling the acid when it failed to negotiate the sharp turn at the bottom of a steep grade in the eastbound lane. The tractor trailer struck the concrete barriers, flipped onto its side and spilled its contents onto the highway.

RCMP report that diesel fuel released by the accident as well as the load of acid were contained to the highway and a hazardous material crew were able to clean that portion of the highway. They reported no threat to the environment as a result of the spill.

Neither the driver of the tractor trailer or his passenger were seriously injured. The driver was cited for “failing to keep right” and “driving without consideration”.