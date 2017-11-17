RCMP remained busy in August. (File photo)

Trans-Canada Highway busy site for Revelstoke RCMP

271 tickets issued by traffic services officers

Revelstoke RCMP were about as busy in August as they were in 2016, according to the RCMP Community Policing Report for August 2017.

Several officers were off duty due to work-related injuries, wrote Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinksy, in his report to city council.

“This resulted in fewer staff available than hoped for,” he wrote. “The staff and officers of the detachment however maintained service delivery levels and with some extra effort, and additional shift coverage, managed to provice the level of service this community has grown to expect.”

The report highlights an increase in rural property crime and impaired driving.

In the Columbia Shuswap Region (CSRD), there were two complaints for impaired driving in August, compared to zero in August last year. There were six complaints for property crime, compared to two last year.

There were more collisions in August 2017 than in 2016. There were 24 collisions reported between the city and the CSRD, and 14 injuries reported. There were no fatalities in August.

“Speeds appear to be higher on the highway and frustration grows during construction times,” the report said. “The arrival of two new Integrated Road Safety Unit officers will change this dynamic over the next few months.”

The Trans-Canada Highway is the RCMP’s busiest area, with 38 tickets and six warnings issued by general duty officers and 271 tickets and two warnings issued by traffic services officers.

Revelstoke’s four Auxiliary Constables logged no hours in August.

The report, which can be viewed online, was submitted to city council.

 

