UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopened east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC)

UPDATE: 4:53 P.M.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to one lane alternating traffic following a motor vehicle incident 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke late Sunday afternoon.

The incident was first reported by Drive BC around 3:50 p.m.

The incident occured west-bound near the first tunnel after the summit of Rogers Pass.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident WB first tunnel after the summit of Rogers Pass. Single lane alternating traffic in effect. #Revelstoke — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 15, 2017

***

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 48 kilometres east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

The estimated time the highway will be reopened is not not currently available.

An update from Drive BC is expected at 4:30 p.m.