Trans-Canada Highway gets paint job near Revelstoke

Tractor-trailer loses part of load, causing 1,134 litres of drywall paint to spill onto highway

Paint is splattered on the Trans-Canada Highway after a tractor-trailer lost part of its load on Wednesday afternoon. ~ Photo by the Revelstoke RCMP

Several vehicles got an unexpected paint job free of charge on Thursday — but probably not the one they were looking for.

A 32-year-old B.C. man was charged after he lost a load of 60 buckets of drywall paint on the Trans-Canada Highway 30 kilometres west of Revelstoke on Wednesday, July 19, at around 2 p.m.

RCMP say the mess was made when an eastbound tractor-trailer swerved to avoid rear-ending another tractor-trailerr, which had slowed due to congestion.

The maneuver led to 60 buckets carrying 18.9 litres of drywall paint each – 1,134 litres total – to topple from the truck and spilling on the highway, covering all lanes.

Fortunately no one was hurt, but several vehicles were splattered with white paint.

Meanwhile, the highway closed for 90 minutes while crews poured sand over the paint to allow vehicles to proceed.

The driver was given a ticket for having an unsecure load.

RCMP say the paint is not harmful to the environment and the clean-up is ongoing. Drivers are asked to obey flaggers as they pass through the area.