UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Golden

At this time, there is no detour available

UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.

Drivers involved in a semi rollover west of Golden are safe, says a bystander.

The accident has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway about 60 kilometres west of Golden.

According to an update from Drive BC just before noon, the highway is estimated to open at 2 p.m PDT.

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

A semi rollover has closed the Trans-Canada Highway about 60 kilometres west of Golden.

The highway is estimated to open at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Golden following a motor vehicle incident. Drive BC is reporting that both directions of the highway are closed 60 kilometres west of Golden and no detour is available.

An assessment is in progress and there is no estimate time of opening.

 

