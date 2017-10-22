UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Golden

At this time, there is no detour available

UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.

Drivers involved in a semi rollover west of Golden are safe, says a bystander.

The accident has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway about 60 kilometres west of Golden.

According to an update from Drive BC just before noon, the highway is estimated to open at 2 p.m PDT.

—-

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED 60km west of #GoldenBC due to a semi rollover. Estimated opening 1pm. More info: https://t.co/BnNTWVAnnL — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 22, 2017

—-

ORIGINAL

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Golden following a motor vehicle incident. Drive BC is reporting that both directions of the highway are closed 60 kilometres west of Golden and no detour is available.

An assessment is in progress and there is no estimate time of opening.