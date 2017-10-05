Trash pile up in flames in Kamloops

— Kamloops this Week

A large burning pile pf garbage in downtown Kamloops on Thursday morning drew the interest of onlookers and the actions of at least two Kamloops Fire Rescue trucks.

A garbage truck driver making the rounds in the downtown core noticed his load was on fire. To save the truck, and himself, the driver steered his truck into the empty east parking lot of Value Village — at Seymour Street and Fifth Avenue — and dumped the fiery load on the pavement.

While flames from the blaze reached about 30 feet in the air, the nearby Value Village and TNRD Building — which houses the Kamloops Art Gallery and public library — were never in danger.

Fire crews arrived at about 8:30 a.m. as heavy smoke billowed into the morning sky. They quickly got the blaze under control, while traffic in the area was backed up.

