Trial delayed for man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man will remain in jail until his new court date is scheduled

  Oct. 24, 2017 12:00 p.m.
The trial for a Kamloops man accused of beating a teenager into a coma more than a year ago has been delayed.

Kristopher Teichrieb is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June 2016 beating of Jessie Simpson, then 18.

Simpson, now 20, has been in hospital since the attack and Teichrieb has remained behind bars.

Teichrieb’s trial dates were set in July, with a three-week trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 8, 2018. In court on Monday, defence lawyer Jordan Watt, who was retained by Teichrieb after the dates were set, said that will not be enough time.

“The current time that is scheduled for trial is insufficient,” Watt said.

Teichrieb is accused of attacking Simpson after allegedly finding him on his Brocklehurst property in the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016. Friends and family of Simpson have said he was out celebrating high school graduation before the incident.

Teichrieb is due back in court on Nov. 6 to set a new date for trial.

