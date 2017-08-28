Truck stop proposed for Trans-Canada Highway near Golden

A development company is moving forward with plans for a new travel centre off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Golden.

Donald Development Corporation’s plans for a 30,400 square foot truck stop that would serve a variety of travel needs went before the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board of Directors for first reading last week. The developers are seeking to re-zone the property in order to allow the project to proceed to get their project underway.

“The Board supported the first reading,” said Area A Director Karen Cathcart. “Donald Development can move forward with their application of rezoning

“There are many provisions that are required by the CSRD and the Province, and from a number of ministries. Donald Development will need to ensure all is in order and completed before second reading happens.”

The rezoning application, if successful, will allow the developers to create three development areas, states a staff report by Dan Passmore, a senior planner with the CSRD.

“Development Area 1 is proposed to be developed first and would be a major travel centre consisting of service station, restaurants and pubs, retail stores, and some service features for trucks,” wrote Passmore. “Development Area 2 is proposed to be a card-lock fueling facility. Development Area 3 would permit a variety of commercial uses and would include a second floor residential dwelling unit.”

The truck stop would be located just east of the Donald Bridge over the Columbia River.

Donald Development Corporation held two open houses about the project in Golden in February and March, and submitted the feedback with their application. The CSRD staff report stated: “The owner has taken the initiative to hold open houses, so staff is satisfied that the spirit of the consultation process has been met.”

The application has been referred to the affected agencies, which include Interior Health Authority, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, School District No. 6, CSRD Operations Management, CSRD Financial Services, and all relevant First Nations groups. It will then be brought back to the board for second reading.