Tuesday morning update

Highway 1 is clear about four kilometres west of Revelstoke. (BC Highway Cams)

Taking a look at highway conditions, weather and upcoming stories to look out for

Drive BC is still reporting debris on Highway 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke.

With sunny, clear skies forecast for the rest of the day, Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 15 C at 5 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke women escape mass shooting

Revelstoke Avalanche girls volleyball team gains experience at home tournament

Canmore-based musicians, The Raven & The Fox, stopped by the Review to play their song, Everything, and talk about how it came to be.

Coming up today:

Watch for our story and photo gallery on Luna Arts Festival later this morning and a profile about rookie Revelstoke Grizzly forward Sho Takai this afternoon.