Tuesday morning update

Drive BC is still reporting debris on Highway 1 from Craigellachie to Revelstoke.
With sunny, clear skies forecast for the rest of the day, Revelstoke is expected to hit its high of 15 C at 5 p.m.
In case you missed it:
Revelstoke women escape mass shooting
Revelstoke Avalanche girls volleyball team gains experience at home tournament
Canmore-based musicians, The Raven & The Fox, stopped by the Review to play their song, Everything, and talk about how it came to be.
Coming up today:
Watch for our story and photo gallery on Luna Arts Festival later this morning and a profile about rookie Revelstoke Grizzly forward Sho Takai this afternoon.