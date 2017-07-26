Update: Angle Mountain fire still not contained

A helicopter drops water on the small forest fire on Angle Mountain in the North Shuswap on Friday, July 21. -image credit: Shuswap Emergency Program

Mother Nature has been lending a hand on the Angle Mountain Fire by remaining calm.

But there was concern she could be delivering winds with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the afternoon Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Justine Hunse reported that there was no containment on the wildfire, which is burning some two kilometres northwest of the community of St. Ives, but it had not grown beyond five hectares.

A total of 25 firefighters, including a 21-person unit crew from Penticton were working on suppression activities, laying out hose lines to further establish water systems to take water to the fire which is burning on steep terrain.

One helicopter was being used to take in gear for the firefighters.

Additional air support in the form of the large blue and yellow CL215 skimmers, amphibious flying boats, and a bucketing helicopter were to be called in if needed.

An access route firefighters had been building on Tuesday is complete, says Hunse, noting the route will make moving people and equipment easier.

With no apparent relief for the tinder dry conditions and temperatures expected to be in the mid 30s C, the Shuswap Emergency Program reports that the Anglemont Fire Department is preparing an interface fire plan, which includes the SEP structural protection units.

They are also assisting BC Wildfire by conducting fire watch through the night.